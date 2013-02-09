Why Amazon's Virtual Coins Raise My Hackles

When I heard about Amazon Coins, the company’s virtual currency for making Kindle Fire app and in-app purchases starting in May, I immediately grew worried.



Amazon’s customer focus, something I find sorely absent at money-extraction engines such as airlines and banks, has kept me loyal for years. I’m concerned, though, that the Amazon Coins program is a step in the wrong direction for Amazon customers.

