Amazon wanted to save fan favourite 'Hannibal' from cancellation, but it wanted to rush the next season

NBC The tension between these two on screen is unbearable to fans, and the series capitalises on that.

During the “Hannibal” panel at Comic-Con Saturday afternoon, showrunner Bryan Fuller divulged that the recently cancelled NBC series could have had a second life on Amazon.

Amazon “would like to have done it,” Fuller said to a room full of Fannibals, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fuller expressed that it wouldn’t have worked out though because the streaming platform wanted them to rush to put together the next season.

“[They] wanted to do it very quickly and I wanted to be able to get all the scripts in advance before we started shooting a fourth season and their desire to put it out immediately was impossible for us to do,” said Fuller.

Netflix couldn’t pick up the show due to Amazon’s streaming deal for the series.

Fuller confirmed that during the panel.

However, there’s still hope for “Hannibal” to live on, fannibals, the affectionate name Hannibal fans refer to themselves as.

“We are still looking; we don’t have a lot of answers and we’re looking at the possibility of a feature,” Fuller said, according to THR. “So we have Hugh and Mads, who are very committed to the show and would love to continue with the show. The way this season ends, we have the opportunity for a break and hopefully we’ll be able to find a way to bring Mads and Hugh back to you.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

