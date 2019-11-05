'Why am I not receiving text messages on my Samsung Galaxy S10?': 5 ways to troubleshoot your Galaxy S10 if it's not receiving texts

Henry Nicholls/Reuters There are several methods to troubleshoot your Samsung Galaxy S10 if you’re not receiving text messages.

If your Samsung Galaxy S10 is not receiving text messages in the Messages app, there are several troubleshooting steps you can try to resolve the issue.

For starters, you can ensure your roaming settings are configured properly and make sure you’re not blocking the sender.

More advanced troubleshooting steps include resetting your Galaxy S10 and clearing the data cache of the Messages app.

It’s unusual for a smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S10 to not receive text messages properly, but if it’s happening to you, it’s a serious problem that needs to be remedied.

How to troubleshoot your Samsung Galaxy S10 if it’s not receiving text messages

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider There could be several reasons why your Samsung Galaxy S10 isn’r receiving text messages.

Unfortunately, there are several potential causes to why your phone may not be receiving text messages, so you should try each of the possibilities in this article to see which one resolves your issue.

Check your roaming settings

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Ensure your phone is configured for roaming.

If you’re outside your normal network, especially when travelling internationally, you may need to contact your cellular provider and enable international services. You should also ensure that roaming settings are turned on.

1. Start the Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy S10.

2. Tap “Connections” and then tap “Mobile Networks.”

3. If it’s not already on, turn on “Data Roaming” by swiping the button to the right.

Make sure you’re not blocking the sender

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Blocked numbers page lets you block and unblock callers.

You might be missing text messages because you’ve blocked specific callers, so their messages are unable to get through. You can check to see who you’ve blocked and unblock them as needed.

1. Start the Phone app.

2. Tap the three dots at the top right of the screen and then tap “Settings.”

3. Tap “Block numbers.”

4. If you want to receive messages from unknown callers, make sure “Block unknown callers” is turned off by swiping the button to the left.

5. You should see a list of blocked phone numbers. To unblock a number, tap the minus sign for each one on the right side of the screen.

Reset your phone

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider One easy way to troubleshoot your Samsung Galaxy S10 is to turn it off and on.

If you continue to have trouble receiving text messages, your phone might simply be misbehaving, which can often be resolved by restarting. You can turn your phone off and back on again, or perform a soft reset.

Clear the Messages app’s cache

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can clear cache and data to remedy a problem with your Messages app.

If none of the previous steps resolved your problem, it might be because there is some corrupted data in your Messages app’s cache. You can clear the cache easily.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Apps” and then tap “Messages.”

3. On the Messages app’s details page, tap “Storage.”

4. Tap “Clear cache.”

5. After it completes, if that has not resolved the issue, you can also tap “Clear data.”

Contact support

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider If none of these methods work, contact your carrier.

If none of these troubleshooting steps solved your problem, your phone might have a more serious issue. You may want to contact your cellular provider for technical support.

