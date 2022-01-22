8 reasons you’re not losing weight when you give up alcohol for dry January

- Dry January doesn’t always lead to weight loss in part due to the way the body metabolizes alcohol.
- Some gain weight after giving up booze since their guts heal and their bodies get more nutrients.
- Focus on what you can control, like nourishing your body and appreciating the benefits of sobriety.
But it’s common to maintain or gain weight too, at least at first, Ana M. Abrantes, a professor of psychiatry and human behavior at Alpert Medical School of Brown University, told me.
The way the body processes alcohol and food, your behaviors, and genetics all play a role in which way your weight swings. Plus, sustainable weight loss takes months and years, not days and weeks — and much of how your body looks is out of your control.
“We get to choose our behaviors and how we care for ourselves,” registered dietitian Sumner Brooks, who quit drinking in May 2020, told Insider. “We don’t get to say, ‘I’m going to stop eating this and stop drinking this and get a six pack.’ It doesn’t work that way.”
After enough heavy drinking, the body starts storing alcohol as fat, too, according to the dietitians behind The Biting Truth.
While stopping drinking means your body gets to focus on metabolizing useful nutrients and burning through that stored fat, it won’t happen overnight, Rissetto said.
“Our bodies are designed to be resilient against weight loss,” Brooks said. “That’s not to say it can’t happen healthfully, it’s just that if it’s not happening, there’s a reason.”
Going dry can also, over time, ease depression — leading to increased appetite. That’s a good thing. Disordered eating patterns like bingeing also tend to pop up in early sobriety.
It’s important to seek help for underlying or newly uncovered mental health conditions to avoid slipping back into alcohol misuse.
Fortunately, she said, the intensity of the cravings shouldn’t last. “The body is really miraculous in coming into a homeostatic state,” she said. “Eventually, people feel more cravings for healthier foods and have more energy.”
“Weight is really complex in and. of itself outside of stopping drinking,” Brooks said.
Next, focus on how you feel. More energy, clarity, and presence are all “wonderful benefits of not drinking,” Abrantes said. “Focusing on these positives and less on one’s weight may lead to naturally gravitating toward healthier choices.”
Reframe how you think about food, Brooks recommended. Rather than something that should be restricted, it’s something that can support your new lifestyle.
“When you stop drinking, you really need to step up the self-care because it’s a very vulnerable time,” she said. “And part of self-care is nutrition.” Considered that way, you may be more compelled to eat a warm oatmeal with peanut butter than a couple doughnuts on the road.
“No matter what happens to your weight,” she added, “it doesn’t indicate what’s happening to your health and well-being.”