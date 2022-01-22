8 reasons you’re not losing weight when you give up alcohol for dry January

Despite the perception that quitting drinking inevitably means losing weight, that’s not always the case.

Sure, many people drop pounds if they’re drinking way fewer liquid calories, sleeping more and better, avoiding late-night fast-food binges, and morning-after hangover hamburgers.

But it’s common to maintain or gain weight too, at least at first, Ana M. Abrantes, a professor of psychiatry and human behavior at Alpert Medical School of Brown University, told me.

The way the body processes alcohol and food, your behaviors, and genetics all play a role in which way your weight swings. Plus, sustainable weight loss takes months and years, not days and weeks — and much of how your body looks is out of your control.

“We get to choose our behaviors and how we care for ourselves,” registered dietitian Sumner Brooks, who quit drinking in May 2020, told Insider. “We don’t get to say, ‘I’m going to stop eating this and stop drinking this and get a six pack.’ It doesn’t work that way.”