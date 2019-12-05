'Why am I not getting notifications on my iPhone?': How to fix notifications issues so you never miss an update

Getty/Carl Court It’s easy to make sure you get notifications on your iPhone.

If you’re not getting notifications on your iPhone, there are several ways you can troubleshoot the problem.

The most basic way to fix notification issues is to restart your iPhone. If the problem doesn’t go away, there are still other workarounds.

These days, missing an important phone call or email can be devastating.

It becomes even more frustrating when you know you had your iPhone with you – but for some reason, your phone isn’t notifying you of anything.

If you’ve ever wondered why certain notifications don’t seem to show up: you’re not alone.

To fix notification problems on your iPhone, try the tricks below.

How to fix issues with notifications on your iPhone



Try restarting your iPhone



The first thing you should always do if you have an issue with your iPhone is to restart it.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Turn off an iPhone 8 or earlier by holding the lock button until you see the slider appear.

To turn off an iPhone X or later, hold down the lock and volume up buttons. To turn off an iPhone 8 Plus or earlier, hold the lock button. When the power switch appears on your screen, swipe it to turn your phone off.

Once the device is shut off completely, wait a few seconds, then hold down the lock button on the right to turn back on.

If the problem persists, try the tips below.

Make sure you have notifications turned on



1. Open your Settings app.

2. Find and select “Notifications.”

3. At the top of the new menu, tap the Show Previews tab. Make sure it’s set to “Always” show previews – this way you’ll receive notifications whether your iPhone is locked or unlocked.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Make sure the Show Preview option is set to ‘Always’ on.

4. To make sure notifications are turned on for a specific app, go back into the Notifications menu. Under the sub-menu “Notification Style,” find and tap the app you want to receive notifications for. For this example, we’ll use the meditation app Calm.

5. Once you’ve selected the app you want to turn on notifications for, tap “Allow Notifications” at the top of its menu by using the slider icon. The slider bar will turn green when notifications are turned on.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Once notifications are turned on, the slider will turn green, and for some apps, these options will appear.

Check your cellular and Wi-Fi connection



1. To check your cellular connection, go to Settings and open the Cellular menu.

2. Make sure Cellular Data is turned on (the slider icon will be green). You can also do this in the Control Centre by looking for the icon that resembles a pole with waves coming off of it.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider You can make sure Cellular Data is on from the Control Centre.

3. To check your Wi-Fi connection, go to Settings > Wi-Fi.

4. Turn Wi-Fi on by using the slider icon.

5. Select and connect to a network listed under either Public Networks or Other Networks.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Activate Wi-Fi and find your network.

6. You can also connect to or update a Wi-Fi network using the Control Centre.

Reset your iPhone’s settings



This should be seen as the very last option when all others have failed. Resetting all of your iPhone’s settings will erase all your Wi-Fi networks, preferences, and passwords. However, your personal data, like text messages, photos, and apps, will be kept in tact.

1. Go to the Settings app from your iPhone’s home screen.

2. Find and then select “General.”

3. At the bottom of the General menu, select “Reset.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Scroll to the bottom and find ‘Reset.’

4. Next, select “Reset All Settings.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider At the top, tap ‘Reset All Settings.’

6. Enter your passcode (the one used to unlock your iPhone).

7. Finally, select “Reset All Settings.” Your iPhone will then restart.

If none of these fix your issue, your phone might have a deeper problem. Try bringing it into Apple to see what they have to say.

