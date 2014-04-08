Here's Why All Of New York City Smells Like Smoke Today

The stench from a brush fire in southern New Jersey has spread all the way to New York City, creating a haze in some areas and a noticeable smoky smell throughout the city.

The fire, which was about 90 miles from Manhattan, burned about two square miles in Wharton State Forest on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

Check out some of the photos:







Large brush fire in South Jersey creating a large plume of smoke pic.twitter.com/ULhfvN6Gqq

— Clayton Collier (@Clayton_Collier) April 6, 2014

The fire has cast a haze over the city:





This is what that brush fire has done to NYC pic.twitter.com/CEgiB6a0YF

— The Paw Print (@pawprintMJP) April 7, 2014

Visible smoke haze over Brooklyn from that brush fire 90miles away. You can see it and smell it on Wall Street too pic.twitter.com/XGKi3qYUK4

— Lisa Ann Volpe (@volpela) April 7, 2014

Winds are likely to blame for carrying the smoke to New York City, according to NBC New York. The smoke is hovering near the ground because of an atmospheric pattern that prevents air from rising.

The smell should lift in about eight to 12 hours, according to NBC.

Smoke could be seen for miles. The fire has been contained but is not yet completely extinguished.

It’s so far unclear what caused the fire.

