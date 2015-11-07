Emma Watson and Malala Yousafzai explain why all men should call themselves feminists

When Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai told actress and UN global goodwill ambassador for women Emma Watson that she was her inspiration for embracing the word feminist, Watson was thrilled.

But the two also make a compelling point as to why

men should start embracing the word. In an interview at the Into Film Festival on Wednesday, where “He Named Me Malala,” a documentary about Yousafzai was being shown, Yousafzai said “

My father has set an example to all parents and all males that if we want equality, then men have to step forward.”

Watson agreed. “It’s become this really difficult word, but I think it’s really great when people do embrace it, because it should be synonymous with equality,” she said.

According to a Vox Media survey, despite 85% of Americans claiming to believe in equality for women, only 18% considered themselves feminists. Additionally, only 16% of men identified as feminist, according to a 2013 YouGov survey.

Addressing the men in the audience, Watson continues,”We really need you, as the next generation, to extend a hand to the girls and the women in your life, and to include them and to make sure that they can live their lives without discrimination.”

