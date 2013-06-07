These 9 Factors Explain Why Will Smith's 'After Earth' Is A Total Disaster

Jaden Smith can’t live up to the status of his legendary dad onscreen.

It’s no secret Will Smith’s latest film “After Earth” isn’t a big box-office draw.



The film came up short opening weekend, earning $27 million behind “Fast & Furious 6” and “Now You See Me.”

The movie was trashed by critics, receiving a 12% on critic site Rotten Tomatoes. It’s the latest upset from “Sixth Sense” director M. Night Shyamalan who has seen a recent downward trend in the popularity of his titles.

We saw the film the other night and weren’t impressed. The futuristic CGI Earth had more life than actors and storyline combined.

What didn’t go over well with the latest futuristic film to hit theatres?

You can't help but think the entire film is a metaphor for Jaden Smith trying to emerge from the shadow of his legendary dad, Will. Here's the premise for the entire film. Sound familiar? Kitai Raige (Jaden Smith) is overshadowed by the success of his father Cypher (Will Smith). After crash-landing on a futuristic planet Earth, and his father is left injured, Kitai has to set out on a journey across the foreign land to save them both and prove himself to his father. Will Smith's talent is wasted. Smith is unrecognizable as a monotone, unfeeling drone. When his plane crashes he doesn't react with panic -- or really in any way at all. It seems like a normal occurrence to him. Soon after, when both of his legs are broken, he shrugs it off like someone brought him a Pepsi instead of a Coke. The actor looks sad the entire film -- and in every promotional photo for the movie. It's as if the vitality of his character is sucked straight out of him as he plays a callous, fearless soldier. Of course, this is probably intended make sure the attention is focused not on him but his son. Jaden Smith cannot carry a film on his own. The young Smith isn't a terrible actor. There's a great part in the film where he lashes out at his father that feels very realistic. However, the task of carrying the entire film as star dad Will sits through the movie injured, navigating his son through a jungle on futuristic Earth is a bit much. The Wrap: 'The relatively inexperienced Jaden Smith is asked to carry a movie in which he spends almost all of it by himself, talking to a co-star who isn't there and reacting to special effects that will be added later, which is a task akin to casting a drama club freshman in a performance of Beckett's 'Happy Days.'' The characters' heavy accents get old quick. Time Out: 'The theoretically justifiable decision to give every performer a bland, Boston-ish non- accent gets weird, fast.' Scientology references come across a little too strong. It's generic and predictable with no Shyamalan twist. Entertainment Weekly: 'The movie takes off from a concept as basic as a video game, and it sticks to that concept, without surprise.' NYT: 'The story kicks in slowly, beat by predictable beat, after a debris storm downs Kitai and Cypher's spaceship and they fall to Earth in a smashup that looks like someone decorated the set with wet toilet paper and plastic wrap.' It's just boring. Rolling Stone: 'What we see on screen ... is an unholy mess of platitudes and posturing that makes 90 minutes drag on like a life sentence.' You have Smith Senior's monotone voice paired with little Smith wandering through a gorgeous CGI set. There's a big bad monster alien that's only dangerous if it senses fear. Plus, little Smith collapses so many times throughout the movie from various injuries and exhaustion, you can't help but wonder if he too is taking a snooze. Jaden Smith comes across as a scardy-cat teenager for most of the film. After their entire adventure together, instead of a big epiphany, the audience receives one of the corniest lines ever. After father and son have bonded throughout the film, and haven't been seen onscreen together since Kitai sets out on his journey, this is the first exchange they deliver: Kitai (Jaden): 'Dad, I want to work with mum.' Cypher (Will): 'Me too.' Now, get excited for another summer film ... 19 beautiful photos from 'Man of Steel' >

