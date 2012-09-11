Here's Why Advertisers Haven't Focused Exclusively On Mobile Yet

Brian Colbert of Pandora told us at our Mobile Advertising Conference this summer that time spent on print has gone way down while time spent on mobile has increased drastically over the past couple of years.



Problem is, the ad budget hasn’t quite shifted to reflect these changes.

Why aren’t advertisers focusing solely on mobile yet? Watch the video below to find out:

