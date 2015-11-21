Here's why Adele is the most popular musician on the planet

Adele’s new album is expected to be the fastest-selling album in chart history, with 2.5 million in projected first-week sales as Billboard reports.

The projection underscores just how exceptional of a figure Adele has become. To put things into perspective, first-week album sales for Taylor Swift’s “1989,” for example, were half of what Adele is expected to sell for “25.”

So what makes Adele so special?

In short, it has to do with talent, universal appeal, and a refusal to adhere to emerging trends in pop.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

