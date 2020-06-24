Actresses swear by this celebrity-approved facial before red carpets

Olga Lorencin’s Red Carpet Facial, which costs $US400, is a celebrity favourite for instantly supple, dewy skin.

The treatment includes a light to medium noninvasive peel, a moderate to deep muscle-stimulating massage, light to moderate extractions, a lactic acid hand treatment, a hydrating mineral mask, and a green tea or caviar antioxidant ampoule.

Insider producer Caroline Aghajanian received the treatment from Lorencin herself and was pleasantly surprised by the results.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Caroline: Oh my God.

Caroline: Today I’m going to Olga Lorencin’s Skin Care Clinic in LA to try her Red Carpet Facial that’s a favourite among celebrities like Halle Berry, Sofia Vergara, Eva Mendes. And this treatment claims to give you immediate glowy results. So I’m curious to see, is this treatment better than any of the other facials I’ve had and how immediate are these results before a big event? So let’s go find out. Hi! Oh my god.

Olga Lorencin: How are you?

Caroline: Good, good.

Olga: How are you doing?

Caroline: I’m good. I’m so excited!

Olga: It looks like you’re ready for your facial.

Caroline: I am.

Olga: What I’m doing right now is just cleaning. And I’m using rehydrating cleanser, which is super mild, but will also clean really deep. I’m just gonna clean the skin and we’re gonna go straight into a little massage. Because your skin is a little bit congested, we’re going to use combination of seaweed and aloe, with just a little bit of marula oil. So in a massage there’s no reason to have any active ingredients, I like to keep it really simple. And then as we go move forward you will see that the peel, and exfoliants, and anti-ageing ingredients are all clinical grade. So when you’re talking about clinical ingredients and more of a clinical brands the results are very different than, what I call it, a “steam and cream” kind of facial. Which is just like, “massage me, and give me a little steam, and I go home,” no. I’m talking about complete transformation of your skin. Now unfortunately, you will go through a little bit of pain.

Olga: She’s like, what?

Caroline: Pain?

Olga: Yes. So now we’re going to do the Red Carpet Peel. And this is what we’re so famous for. So the peel is consist of lactic acid, and malic, and a little bit of glycolic. It’s a special formulation, it’s proprietary only to us, clearly. And this goes first on your face, for about minute or two. And then I will neutralise it with baking soda and green tea. And the chemical reaction between peel and a neutralizer in this particular peel creates something called steam cleaning your pores.

Caroline: Oh. Olga: It’s pretty amazing. Caroline: I will say the pain went up to a three and you didn’t put anything on yet.

Olga: But now it will probably go up to 10.

Caroline: Oh.

Olga: But just for a minute.

Caroline: OK, ok, I’m ready, I’m ready.

Olga: Are we ready?

Caroline: Oh my god! Oh!

Olga: Just hang in there.

Caroline: Oh my god! This burns, this burns so much. Ooh!

Olga: All done. Done. You survived.

Caroline: Why did that hurt so much? Oh my god, I feel like I’m gonna cry. Wow, that was like instant pain and then went away. I’m sweating.

Olga: So your skin is just so slightly pink. So what this peel did, it dissolved all the oil, and grime, and dirt inside your pores. It took away all that superficial dead skin. And now your skin is already glowing 10 minutes into your treatment, I’m not even done. I’m just gonna cover your eyes and do a little bit of microdermabrasion, which is basically further exfoliating your skin so slightly. So I’m gonna do extractions, very light ones. So this is rebalancing toner. I just like to put a little toner and leave it there.

Caroline: To just soak it in?

Olga: Soak it in and clean it. Kill that bacteria.

Caroline: Yes.

Olga: This is a Red Carpet Mask. And it has a lot of minerals and vitamins. It has a whole mineral complex of vitamins, zinc, magnesium, and copper, which is really important for the skin.

Caroline: Ooh. A warmish mask.

Olga: Yes.

Caroline: That is different.

Olga: I always warm up the mask underneath the steam, specifically this one, so it can really penetrate into the skin. So what I’m gonna do now, I’m just gonna take an ultrasonic spatula to penetrate a little bit of the mask and then exfoliate. So now, this is just a hydrating sheet mask. And we’re going to do a little micro-current running through the face to detoxify and tighten. This is lactic acid hydrating serum. This is one of my first products that I ever made. OK, well now you’re beautiful.

Caroline: This is it?

Olga: This is it.

Caroline: It’s over?

Olga: It’s over.

Caroline: No.

Olga: It is over

Caroline: But I can’t wait to see my face.

Olga: Yes!

Caroline: I feel, I feel, I feel fresh. Moment of truth, ok. Oh my god. Oh, it’s so soft. And shiny.

Olga: And plump, right?

Caroline: It’s so plump!

Olga: That is the kind of the beauty of this facial. It’s super active facial that actually makes a difference, but it’s also non-irritating and doesn’t have any downtime.

Caroline: So it’s one day post Red Carpet Facial and there were two things that I really wanted to know. One, how immediate are the results? And two, is it worth the price? So for the results, a lot of facials that I’ve gotten do give immediate dewy results, and so did this one. But the biggest difference with this facial is that afterwards I wasn’t red, my face wasn’t too creamy with a bunch of products, I didn’t feel lightheaded. I was ready to go. And my little pimple here was smoothed out. I know it’s a little red now. But I think it did give immediate results. Something that you could definitely do that day and then go off to a big event, or go off to a big event the next day. Your face will be ready and glowy. So worth the price for celebrities? I think it’s worth it for them if they’re gonna do this constantly and have their face seen by millions of people. For an average gal like me, yeah it’s on the pricier side, so I would consider this on a very rare occasion, like a wedding, or a big event that I want my face to be super, super glowy.

