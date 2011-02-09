Why A Washington DC Baker Loves Tech But Is Not Afraid To Use Paper And Faxes

Warren Brown of Cake Love Bakery and a Dell Take Your Own Path hero is not a technologist but he appreciates technology and is not afraid of it.



He discusses the challenges and success he’s had with technical support and why YOU should not be ignorant of technology.

He also explains that while many small business owners might feel a push to get rid of paper, Warren says that if paper works for your business (such as his eFax system which automatically prints faxes to a printer) then use it.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.