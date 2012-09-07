Why A Third Grader Was Sent Home From School For Wearing A Peyton Manning Jersey

Photo: twitter.com

According to an article published by The Denver Post, a third grader in the a Colorado school was recently sent home for wearing a Peyton Manning Denver Broncos jersey to school.The district dress code restricts wearing Peyton’s number 18 because it is affiliated with the 18th Street Gang.



A district spokesman told The Denver Post:

“It’s unfortunate that it has become a big deal. It is not a new policy. It has nothing against (the Broncos). Mr. Manning is a great role model. We would hope people would understand it has nothing to do with him or the Broncos.”

It used to just be colours and symbols, now we have to worry about numbers too.

The district also restricts wearing the numbers 13 and 14, which are linked to the Sureño and Norteño gangs, respectively. Wearing the reverse of the three numbers (31, 41, and 81) is also outlawed.

And that means no Brandon Stokely jerseys either.

