Why A Recession Is Incredibly Improbable Now

In the absence of any big economic data today, we suggest you go read this post by Dutch Book at Stone Street Advisors, which takes a look at some recent coincident economic indicators, and how they look now compared to past recessions.The basic gist: Whether it’s the PMI, consumer credit, or initial claims, none of the key data points look anything like they historically do on the eve of recession.



You can exhale.

