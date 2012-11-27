Why The Supreme Court Resurrected A Fight Over Obamacare

Signs protesting Obamacare.

Photo: Elvert Barnes/Flickr

The Supreme Court decided today to give Liberty College another chance at challenging two key sections of the health care law — the individual and the employer mandates for insurance coverage.This ruling doesn’t mean the court agrees with the Virginia university’s arguments.



Rather, the high court is agreeing to give the case another shot in a federal court of appeals.

But why?

The Fourth Circuit ruled the school’s lawsuit was premature because the college was suing over a tax before it had been collected, a violation of the Anti-Injunction Act, Forbes reported.

In March, however, when the Supreme Court ruled to uphold most of the Affordable Care Act, it also said that the Anti-Injunction Act could not prevent challenges to the individual mandate, according to The Hill.

In light of that decision, Liberty asked for the Supreme Court to send its case back down to the federal appeals court so that a new hearing may be held.

The main challengers to the Affordable Care Act, who lost their case in June, argued the insurance mandate violated the section of the Constitution that regulates interstate commerce.

Liberty, which was founded by the late Jerry Fallwell, argued Obamacare also violated its religious freedom because it would require the school to pay for health insurance that funded abortion, the Hill reported.

