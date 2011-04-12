Why A Donald Trump Presidency Will Trump All

When it comes to choosing political parties I have been Democrat since the time I was allowed to vote. My family has different party affiliations and the people in my life choose one party over the other for reasons of their own. Ultimately no one forced me to become a Democrat, it just happened.



Under George W. Bush the Republican Party reminded me of exactly why I choose to be Democrat yet the Obama presidency has left me to wonder why I choose any party at all.

Politics may be very well about choosing a side and making sure the stars line up to have your side collectively come to a decision but when it comes to getting things done we need someone who has experience on the street, after all how worse can things get?

When the Yankees are down 3-1 in the 9th inning you can bet a designated hitter may be called up. Well, we are down 16 Trillion dollars so don’t you think it’s time to vote someone in office who has a hit home run or two?

Donald Trump may not be the best candidate for president however do we need another politician in charge or someone who is actually aware of the financial mess America is in and has a personal interest in making the country whole again?

Some of the most successful political and global leaders in the world have all come from men and women with entrepreneurial backgrounds yet in America we hardly ever ask questions about a political candidate’s actual experience and vote based on how they make you smile, what party they are affiliated with and more unrelated factors to the actual ability of the person to do the job.

“America no longer needs a figurehead – we need a designated hitter”

The only way to getting people more interested in politics is to bring somebody in we all want to be. There is not a single person in America who would not want to be a part of the Trump lifestyle and that alone will get people talking politics again.

The housing market is essentially gone in many areas of America, we are a bankrupt nation and the government was actually even talking about shutting down. Personal consumer bills like car insurance, gasoline, property tax and food all continue to escalate however unemployment is still at the highest levels in decades.

This is not the American Dream

So many people are having their own personal crisis they simply can’t get mad about the country’s financial mess. Sadly the reaction among many seems to be a common “of course we are in a mess” feeling but everybody goes on with their day since somewhere, someone will just create new credit for the government and life will go on as normal again. If only life was that easy for citizens and small business.

What is the Plan? Continued “prosperity” created by adding to a national debt? This bubble has already busted – The country needs to change.

Donald Trump is well known to everyone. He has had many public failures but every time rebounded with the glory we all wish we had. His successes are so well known that the Trump family name is not just a name but a brand of power, luxury and dreams.

If America, Inc. was part of the Trump family we certainly would not be as broke as we are today.

At the end of the day Donald Trump may be republican but he is also an undeniable leader, a respected businessman, a financial wizard and a global brand.

This time around it’s a wise decision to bet on the man, not on the party.

On the other hand, if Mr. Trump decides not to run I wouldn’t blame him either. After all, who really wants to be in charge of this mess?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.