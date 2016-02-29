Why 99% of people think Australia is still a great place to live

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Australians overwhelmingly believe their nation remains a great place to live, despite plenty of negativity suggesting otherwise.

That’s the findings of the NAB’s second annual “What makes Australia a great place to live?” survey with 99% of respondents indicating they think it it’s so.

According to Alan Oster, chief economist at the NAB, security, lifestyle and access to quality healthcare all ranked highly, continuing the pattern seen in 2015.

Our relative safety and security (36%) and general lifestyle and friendliness (35%) continue to be cited as the key factors making Australia such a great place to live,” said Oster. “They also resonated with more Australians in 2016 than in last year’s survey (33% and 32% respectively). Access to quality healthcare was also viewed as key positive for 30% of Australians, albeit less than in 2015 (33%).

While those factors, along with access to open spaces, beaches and parks, climate, clean environment and unique natural wonders, scored well, sentiment towards education, the labour market and housing affordability came in below the levels of a year earlier.

Clearly, while the vast majority or Australians think the nation is still a great place to live, the present state of the economy was not a major influence in the opinion of survey participants.

Here’s the full list of what makes Australia a great place to live, according to the 2016 survey.

