WhoWhatWhy’s Libya Primer: The Story Behind Qaddafi’s Demise

In light of Muammar Qaddafi’s apparent death—and in anticipation of the deluge of news “coverage” that will tell us little of substance about what happened in Libya this past year, and, more importantly, why—we’d like to offer some answers, taken from our reporting over that period.



(And please share this information with your friends and colleagues; an informed public is a public not easily duped.)

Read comprehensive coverage of the real story in Libya here:

The Libya Secret: How the West Cooked Up the “People’s” Uprising

Media Nonsense in Libya Coverage

US Senators of Both Parties Collude On Libya Deception

How a Rape Allegation Played a Role in Weakening Qaddafi

Did Qaddafi Really Order Mass Rapes? Or is This Disinformation?

What’s Really Behind the Libya Intervention (Hint: It’s not about humanitarianism)

Early Questions About Western Objectives in Libya

The CIA’s Man in Libya

Libya Rape Charge: View With Caution

How Qaddafi Played Ball With US Intel

Read more posts on WhoWhatWhy »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.