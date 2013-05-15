The First Funny Clip From The New 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?'

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” is returning to television this summer on the CW and the first clip for the show has hit the web.



The improv variety show ran on ABC for eight seasons before ending in 2006.

Original cast members Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, and Ryan Stiles will return with Aisha Tyler as the new host.

Even original band members Laura Hall and Linda Taylor are back.

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” returns to television July 16 at 8 p.m.

The first clip below shows parodies of television series “90210.”

