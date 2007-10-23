Whose is Bigger? Apple's or Google's? (AAPL/GOOG)

We challenged readers a while back to name one company that was better positioned to become the first trillion-dollar company than Google. One reader suggested Apple. After rip-roaring Q3 results from both companies, here’s where things stand:

Market Cap:

Apple: $152 billion

Google: $203 billion

Operating Income (Last 12 Months)

Apple: $4.4 billion, up 76%

Google: $5.5 billion, up 53%

Market Share in Key Markets (a.k.a., Share Growth Potential)

Apple: 6% PCs, >75% Music (songs/devices)*, <10% iPhones

Google: >60% Search



Current Management / Leadership

Apple: Awesome

Google: Awesome

Bottom line: Google has a solid lead, but Apple actually has a hidden advantage of having less market share in key growth markets (and a monopoly in music, which is still an emerging market). Place your votes below. (*Originally said “iPods”)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.