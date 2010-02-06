Whose Bonus Is The Biggest In Bank CEO Battle Of The Riches

Many Wall Street firms have had a great year spending tax payer cash and making billions as a result.



So why wouldn’t they bank that money for a rainy day like Spetember 2008?

Because they are handing out massive bonuses to the CEO’s that made it all tick in 2009, and don’t expect them to hold back just because the Obama administration wags a finger at them.

There are some clear winners and losers in this bonus season, so take a look at which CEO’s will be popping bottles over the next few months.

Bryan Moynihan: No bonus For What: Bank of America CEO Source: WSJ.com Kenneth I. Chenault: Lots of stock options, no cash For What: American Express CEO Source: WSJ.com James Gorman: $9 million in stock potentially, but no cash For What: Morgan Stanley CEO Source: WSJ.com Lloyd Blankfein: $9 Million in stock For What: CEO Goldman Sachs Source: WSJ.com Richard Fairbank: $9.75 million in stock for salary, no cash bonus For What: Capital One CEO Source: WSJ.com Richard Handler: $12 million in cash and restricted stock For What: CEO Jefferies Source: WSJ.com Jamie Dimon: $17 Million in stock and options For What: JP Morgan CEO Source: WSJ.com

