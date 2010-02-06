Whose Bonus Is The Biggest In Bank CEO Battle Of The Riches

Many Wall Street firms have had a great year spending tax payer cash and making billions as a result.
So why wouldn’t they bank that money for a rainy day like Spetember 2008?
Because they are handing out massive bonuses to the CEO’s that made it all tick in 2009, and don’t expect them to hold back just because the Obama administration wags a finger at them.
There are some clear winners and losers in this bonus season, so take a look at which CEO’s will be popping bottles over the next few months.
Find Out Which Wall Street Fat Cat Is Getting the Biggest Bonus >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.