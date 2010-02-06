Whose Bonus Is The Biggest In Bank CEO Battle Of The Riches

Gregory White
AMEX

Many Wall Street firms have had a great year spending tax payer cash and making billions as a result.

So why wouldn’t they bank that money for a rainy day like Spetember 2008?

Because they are handing out massive bonuses to the CEO’s that made it all tick in 2009, and don’t expect them to hold back just because the Obama administration wags a finger at them.

There are some clear winners and losers in this bonus season, so take a look at which CEO’s will be popping bottles over the next few months.

Bryan Moynihan: No bonus

For What: Bank of America CEO

Kenneth I. Chenault: Lots of stock options, no cash

For What: American Express CEO

James Gorman: $9 million in stock potentially, but no cash

For What: Morgan Stanley CEO

Lloyd Blankfein: $9 Million in stock

For What: CEO Goldman Sachs

Richard Fairbank: $9.75 million in stock for salary, no cash bonus

For What: Capital One CEO

Richard Handler: $12 million in cash and restricted stock

For What: CEO Jefferies

Jamie Dimon: $17 Million in stock and options

For What: JP Morgan CEO

