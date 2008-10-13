Whose Agent Just Got Fired?

Four (possibly five) agents at William Morris got the boot this week, according to Nikki Finke. (It’s beginning to seem like the agencies are the only sector of Hollywood getting hit by the economic downturn.)



Among them, those four represent a fair share of high-profile (or rising) talent whose representation is currently in limbo. They could either stick with WMA, go somewhere else with their agent, or use this as an opportunity to jump to another agency and agent.

Fortunately, the actors and actresses repped by Theresa Peters, who had the best client list of the agents who got canned, are all reportedly safe at UTA, where Peters is being made a partner—a somewhat surprising move in these harsh economic times, but if that $56 million payday for Johnny Depp is true, it will produce a nice fee for UTA managing partner Tracey Jacobs and the agency as a whole.

Peters clients include Vanessa Hudgens, Mandy Moore, Jaime King, Joshua Jackson, James McAvoy and Kirsten Dunst. UTA said they’re all coming over with Peters.

But who could be looking for new representation:

Nip/Tuck’s Julian McMahon and How I Met Your Mother’s Cobie Smulders (both repped by Louise Ward)

SNL’s Darrell Hammond, The Daily Show’s Samantha Bee, Jeffrey Ross and Gilbert Gottfried (all repped by Brian Stern)

Kathie Lee Gifford (repped by Holly Baril)

Whorepresents.com says that all of these clients are staying with WMA, with a specific agent pending, but we’ll see.

The fifth agent is Brian DePersia, who reportedly “agented” his way back in by making a presentation to his bosses. So, he’s staying put for now. But his client list isn’t much to look at; the only high-profile name is Willie Nelson.

