The Fight For Mobile-Only Audiences— Who Are The Winners And Losers?

Which websites are enjoying the most traction with mobile audiences?



A good indicator is gains in mobile-only viewers. This metric leaves out users who already visited a website on the desktop and shifted eyeball time to mobile. Instead, it captures how much audience growth— as a percentage gain over desktop audience— is directly attributable to mobile.

On this scale, several traditional Web properties stand out, achieving mobile-only audience growth in the United States of over 30 per cent, according to comScore: Pandora (164 per cent), Groupon (122 per cent), Twitter (54 per cent), Yelp (44 per cent), ESPN (36 per cent), and The Weather Channel (35 per cent).

Facebook gained 19 per cent, impressive for such a huge website. That result meant Facebook catapulted ahead of Microsoft to third place in terms of multi-platform audience, when it was fourth on comScore’s desktop-only ranking.

Microsoft sites only saw a 2 per cent gain thanks to mobile-only viewers. By comparison, Google’s sites gained 13 per cent and Yahoo’s 15 per cent.

(In the chart below, those who gained over 30 per cent are in blue, while properties that didn’t pass that mark are in red.)

These calculations were made possible by comScore’s new multi-platform ranking that is able to distinguish the overlap between desktop and mobile audiences.

Click here for a larger version of this chart.

