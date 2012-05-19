Who's Who In Facebook's Already Iconic Bell-Ringing Photo

Photo: CNBC
At 6:30 Pacific time this morning, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pressed a button to ring a bell to open the Nasdaq.The moment has already been memorialised in an iconic photo, above.
So, who are these people?
Before COO Sheryl Sandberg joined from Google in 2008, Facebook had already gone through a number of senior executives that didn't stick.
It had also just come off a Christmas season which many said Facebook ruined, thanks to a ill-conceived product called Beacon, which broadcast things Facebook users had bought online -- including gifts -- to their friends.
Coming from Google, Sandberg was an immediately steadying influence on Facebook. She introduced performance reviews. She recruited a boatload of talented Googlers to Facebook and with them, built out an advertising business that now generates billions of dollars in revenue each year.
Now she is regarded as the CEO of Facebook's 'business' side -- overseeing fundraising, operations, and sales. For her efforts, she is set to become one of the world's few self-made billionaires.
Facebook's listing won't itself generate much revenue for Nasdaq, but this is still a huge marketing coup for the exchange.
Bret Taylor came to Facebook through the acquisition of FriendFeed. Later he became CTO.
Since the spring of 2011, however, he's been working on Facebook's secret phone project. The first phone is expected to come out next year, from Samsung.
An M&A insider tells us Dan Rose reports directly to Sheryl and does everything that's not advertising.
Cox joined Facebook as engineer in 2005 and helped build the product that is now the site's backbone -- the 'News Feed.'
Then, in 2008, after a period in which Facebook lost several key employees and lost out on hiring several high-profile new ones, Mark Zuckerberg asked Chris to shore up Facebook's human resources division. Leading that group, Chris focused on defining Facebook's mission, company values, product values, and how Facebook manages people.
Then Chris went back to product side of the company, where he continues to report directly to Zuckerberg.
Facebook's $1 billion acquisition of Instagram got a ton of headlines, but the truth is the company has been acquiring small technology companies for a long time now.
These have typically been 'acqui-hires' made for relatively small amounts of money and for the purpose of recruiting an innovative team into the company.
Vaughn Smith is one of the M&A guys at Facebook leading this initiative.
Sam Lessin befriended Mark Zuckerberg while both were at Harvard. His father is a famously wealthy businessman. His girlfriend is a Wall Street Journal reporter.
He came to Facebook in May when it bought his failed Dropbox competitor, Drop.io.
He's already had a big impact, having lead the development of the redesigned Facebook profile, called Timeline. We imagine his focus will remain in profile product development.
Like Sheryl Sandberg, he cut his teeth working on policy in Washington, D.C. Also like Sandberg, he's a Google veteran, having run its PR before joining Facebook.
