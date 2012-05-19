Who's Who In Facebook's Already Iconic Bell-Ringing Photo

Before COO Sheryl Sandberg joined from Google in 2008, Facebook had already gone through a number of senior executives that didn't stick.

It had also just come off a Christmas season which many said Facebook ruined, thanks to a ill-conceived product called Beacon, which broadcast things Facebook users had bought online -- including gifts -- to their friends.

Coming from Google, Sandberg was an immediately steadying influence on Facebook. She introduced performance reviews. She recruited a boatload of talented Googlers to Facebook and with them, built out an advertising business that now generates billions of dollars in revenue each year.

Now she is regarded as the CEO of Facebook's 'business' side -- overseeing fundraising, operations, and sales. For her efforts, she is set to become one of the world's few self-made billionaires.