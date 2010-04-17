Michael Lewis's Complete Guide To Who's Who In The CDO Scandal

The huge SEC case against Goldman and Fabrice Tourre has brought the spotlight back on the mortgage crisis.



Tourre allegedly packaged CDOs filled with very risky mortgage bonds and then marketed them to investors by telling them that Paulson was also long them. He wasn’t.

Michael Lewis’s book, The Big Short, explains very well what happened during the crisis – who was long, who was short, and how they did it.

Take a quick refresher to remind yourself what exactly happened and you’ll better understand the charges against Tourre.

