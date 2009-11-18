Who's Who At Google New York

There are 2,000 people working at Google’s massive office space between 8th and 9th Avenues in Chelsea.
Which of them matter?
Monday, we learned what the office itself looks like. Tuesday, we learned what the 800 engineers in the building are working on.
Today, let’s get to what’s really important: the people in the building.
We talked to Googlers, ex-Googlers, and Google PR to come up with a list of movers and shakers everyone should know.
We asked: Who’s in charge? Who’s got prospects? Who’s eyeing the door?
The gossip:
'Stu was always the guy getting up going over engineering goals at companywide meetings. He once introduced Eric Schmidt.'
The official bio:
Stu is responsible for engineering activities at Google's offices in the eastern half of the Americas. Before joining Google, he worked at IBM for eleven years. Most recently, he was Vice President for Computer Science in IBM Research, where he drove the long-term and exploratory worldwide science strategy in computer science and related fields, led programs for open collaborative research with universities, and influenced national and global computer science policy.
Prior to that, Stu served as Vice President for Internet Technology and was responsible for IBM strategies, standards, and policies relating to the future of the Internet, and managed a department that created experimental Internet-based applications. Earlier, he was the founding Director of IBM's Institute for Advanced Commerce, which was dedicated to creating intellectual leadership in e-commerce.
Before joining IBM in mid-1995, Stu was a computer science researcher at Bell Labs and a research manager at Bellcore. In addition he was the creator of Make as well as the architect for a large new line of software products at Bellcore.
Stu did his academic work in astrophysics and mathematics and earned his AB at Princeton and his PhD at MIT. He is President of ACM (Association for Computing Machinery) and received the 2003 ACM Software System Award. He is also a Fellow of the IEEE, a Fellow of the ACM, and serves on a number of government advisory committees.
The gossip:
Before Tim Armstrong left to be AOL CEO, Penry ran Google New York's huge sales operation. Now he's an industry spokesperson, who 'goes to 4As' events for a living. 'Very well liked, affable and smart,' he's said to be looking for a way out.
The official bio:
Penry is responsible for Google's agency and industry relationships in the U.S., as well as aligning the company's approach to these partners on a global basis. From 2004 through April of 2009, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of Google's sales and account management teams throughout North America, and helped develop and manage Google's relationships with traditional advertisers, industry contacts and agencies.
Prior to joining Google in 2004, Penry was the advertising director at Us Weekly, where he managed advertising operations and the publication's national sales staff. Before working at Us Weekly, he held various advertising sales positions at Rolling Stone, including eastern advertising director. Penry began his career in advertising in the consumer electronics group of Hachette Filipacchi Magazines.
Penry is a member of the Board of Advisors of Outward Bound USA, sits on the Board of Governors of dmgMedia, and was named to the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement in 2008. He holds a bachelor's degree from Hobart College.
The gossip:
'Who?'
The official bio:
Alfred joined Google in November of 2007 and is responsible for the research across Google and also a growing collection of special initiatives -- typically projects with high strategic value to the company, but somewhat outside the mainstream of current products.
Previously, Alfred was Vice President of Strategy and Technology IBM's Software Business, and prior to that, he was Vice President of Services and Software Research across IBM. He was also founder and CEO of Transarc Corporation, a pioneer in distributed transaction processing and wide area file systems, and was an Associate Professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University, specializing in highly reliable, highly scalable distributed computing.
Alfred received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford and his A.B. in Applied Mathematics from Harvard. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the IEEE and ACM, and the recipient of the 2001 IEEE Computer Society's Tsutomu Kanai Award for work in scalable architectures and distributed systems.
The gossip:
'I didn't know we had a CIO.'
'He's got an impressive resume.'
The official bio:
Ben is Chief Information Officer, overseeing the company's global technology systems. His extensive hands-on experience in technology includes stints as a dBASE II programmer, front-line support manager, Macintosh developer, Windows 1.0 programmer, and Unix systems programmer. Prior to joining Google, he spent more than 13 years in Morgan Stanley's technology department, where he rose to the level of Managing Director. During his time there, he led teams responsible for software development technology, web and electronic commerce technologies and operations, and technologies for knowledge workers.Ben earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from Columbia University.
The gossip:
Liked, but 'lower level,' Ari is one of many DoubleClick executives who others say don't get enough respect from Mountain View.
The official bio:
As Group Product Manager for Google, Ari Paparo helps lead the product vision for technologies in the areas of rich media, search and display. As a thought leader in the online marketing industry, Paparo regularly speaks at industry events including Ad:Tech, iMedia, OMMA and local interactive marketing events.
Prior to joining Google, Paparo served as the VP of Advertiser Products for DoubleClick where he was in charge of ad serving technology solutions. Products under Ari's leadership included DoubleClick Rich Media and Video, DoubleClick In-Stream, DoubleClick Mobile, DART for Advertisers and MediaVisor.
Throughout his career, Paparo has developed Internet marketing strategies for leading brands and interactive agencies, with an emphasis on emerging technologies, blogs and syndication. He was a founder and COO of Blink.com, a venture-supported personal information management service.
Ari earned his MBA from Columbia and is a lifelong New Yorker.
The gossip:
'A real adult,' who is 'good with clients,' Eileen is a 'major hitter' who is very well liked. Problem is, Eileen 'thinks it's a crazy place and wants to get the hell out of there.'
The official bio:
As Director of Media Platforms for North America, Eileen is responsible for developing and executing an integrated strategy for sales, marketing and operations across Google's display advertising businesses, including YouTube, the Google content network, mobile advertising and DoubleClick's ad serving technology.
She joined Google after a distinguished career at Time Warner Inc., where she was president of the global editions of TIME Magazine and the TIME Group (including TIME.com, TIME for Kids and LIFE Magazine). She earlier served as Vice President of Investor Relations during the merger of AOL and Time Warner; President of Time Inc. Interactive; Director of Finance and Planning at Time Inc.; and General Manager of FORTUNE Magazine.
A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Eileen earned B.A. and M.A. degrees in international studies and an M.B.A. from its Wharton School.
She is a trustee of the New School University and serves on the board of FRAXA, The Fragile-X Research Foundation. Committed to global health issues, while at TIME she hosted a Global Health Summit in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and was a member of the Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS. She was named a 'Woman of Valor' by the American Diabetes Association for her work to raise awareness of the obesity epidemic. She was named a 'Woman to Watch' by AdAge Magazine in 2007.
Correction: An earlier version of this post said Eilleen reports to Penry Price. She does not.
The gossip:
The consensus is that the people who run products like Google News (and Google Finance) seem high-profile and important outside of Google, but inside the company, they have as much influence as they have revenue -- little.
The official bio:
Josh Cohen is the Senior Business Product Manager for Google News. He is responsible for global product strategy, marketing and publisher outreach for Google News, which is currently available in 26 languages and more than 50 countries. Prior to joining Google, Josh was Vice President of Business Development for Reuters Media, the world's largest news agency. While there, he led business development for Reuters' Consumer Media team, including all activities with major strategic partners. He was responsible for agreements with AOL, Google, MSN, Yahoo! and numerous media companies around the world for content distribution, revenue generation and strategic investments. Before joining Reuters, Josh was Director of Business Development for SmartMoney.com where he led business development and licensing activities for the site, a joint venture between Dow Jones and Hearst. Cohen holds degrees from the University of Michigan and Columbia Business School, where he graduated Beta Gamma Sigma.
The gossip:
Google's first engineer in New York. He's the other guy who stands up at office-wide meetings. His wife works at Facebook. One source points out that Craig is rich now and wonders if he's still 'into it?' or would he rather be 'travelling around in Africa having a fun time.'
The official bio:
Dr. Craig Nevill-Manning founded Google's software engineering centre in New York City in April 2003. The office was Google's first engineering office outside its headquarters, and now employs hundreds of computer scientists. Google New York is responsible for developing products including Google Maps, Google Finance, Google Spreadsheets, and many important features in web search and advertising. Craig joined Google in 2000 as a Senior Research Scientist to develop more precise search techniques. In particular, he developed Froogle (recently re-named Google Product Search).
Previously, Craig was an assistant professor at the Computer Science Department of Rutgers University, where he conducted research in data compression, information retrieval and computational biology. Before that, he was a post-doctoral fellow in the Biochemistry Department of Stanford University, where he developed eMOTIF, a software suite used by pharmaceutical research laboratories to identify the role of particular proteins within cells. Craig has published 44 research papers, and was the recipient of several National Science Foundation grants, including a CAREER Grant. A native of New Zealand, he earned a BSc in Computer Science from Canterbury University and a PhD in Computer Science from Waikato University.
The gossip:
Brad is the DoubleClick alumnus that matters. How'd that happen? As a former senior exec at DoubleClick, Brad was assigned to the Google Content Network, the main inventory Google sales push in New York. 'Brad is the guy who counts.'
The official bio:
Brad's responsible for Google's global product management efforts in display advertising on AdSense, as well as our platform Optimization solutions. He came to Google from DoubleClick, where he was VP of Product Management, responsible for the optimization suite of products including Boomerang and DART Adapt.
He joined DoubleClick in 1997 and held several leadership positions during his tenure in both the US and Europe. He is a co-inventor of a number of patents pending in the areas of data and privacy. Brad graduated with a BS from Cornell University.
The gossip:
He's 'junior,' but Jason is the M&A guy in New York. You'll see him at VC events. Startups pitch him all the time, but without a product manager or engineer advocating an acquisition, they never happen at Google. He's poachable.
Better brush up for your Google interview, then:
