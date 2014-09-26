This Is Who's Using Social Networks Like Facebook, Instagram, And Snapchat Now

Social media is no longer just the realm of the young.

Now, older sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and even Pinterest have more users in the 25-to-34 age bracket than ages 16 to 24, according to data from GlobalWebIndex. YouTube, Instagram, and Tumblr are among the few social networks that skew younger, with teenagers and early 20-somethings accounting for more users than any other demographic.

Social demographics are shifting. Men are growing their lead on Twitter, while Instagram is becoming more gender-balanced.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we unpack data from over a dozen sources to understand how social media demographics are still shifting. For brands and advertisers, who’s on the different social networks has a big impact on where they focus their social marketing efforts.

Here are a few of the key takeaways from the BI Intelligence report:

