Who's To Blame For Teacher Layoffs? The Teachers' Union

One would think that New Jersey teachers might have the ability to learn. However, judging from repeated powder puff softball questions by teachers that governor Chris Christie can hit out of the ballpark, I have to wonder.

Please consider this creampuff question and Christie’s answer.



Governor Chris Christie was straight, direct, and correct in his response to a union teacher in New Jersey who complains about teacher layoffs. Clearly the teacher’s union is to blame.

Moreover, it is the same in every state. How teachers cannot see this is a wonder to behold.

Mike “Mish” Shedlock

http://globaleconomicanalysis.blogspot.com

