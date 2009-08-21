Who's Still Advertising on Glenn Beck?

Penis enlargers and egg cookers, that’s who. Yesterday we tallied up the advertisers—including Geico and Proctor and Gamble—who have fled the unhinged crybaby’s show. Today, we take a look at the cable-news dregs who remain.



Yesterday’s broadcast of Beck’s show was guest-hosted by Andrew Napolitano. There were 13 paid spots totaling 15 minutes. We’re not saying to boycott these companies or anything—how can you enlarge your penis without patronizing the good people at Extenze? Just thought it would be fun to see who Beck is shilling for now that the high-class clients have left the building.

Ironically, Beck is enjoying his best ratings since he joined Fox—last week he averaged 2.5 million viewers and was the second-highest-rated program in all of cable in his timeslot. So here are the advertisers that Fox News is delivering that enormous audience to:

Extenze penis-enhancing pills

Inogen One portable oxygen concentrator

Brez anti-snoring nose inserts

Egg Genie and Baconwave egg cooker / bacon microwave rack

The Jewelry Exchange

SmartForLife cookies

The Akin Mears mesothelioma hotline

Jupiter Jack

Rosetta Stone

Speed Channel

Oreck Vacuums

FreeScore.com

NOTE: We initially reported that the Mesothelioma Hotline advertised on Beck’s show. We were confused about the ad, which was actually for a mesothelioma hotline maintained by a law firm called Akin Mears. The Mesothelioma Hotline says it has never purchased ads on Beck’s show, and we’ve changed the list to reflect that.

