Who's Still A Fan Of The Plaza And Christmas Parties? Law Firm Kirkland & Ellis

The Plaza’s been getting a lot of flack lately, but one group of people who are still fans of the luxury hotel are the lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis, who are holding their holiday party at the beleagured hotel.



Kirkland & Ellis party reminder via Above The Law:

The Holiday Party is this Thursday, and we are expecting about 530 people to attend!

The Plaza

For the first time the party will be held at The Plaza, on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Central Park South. The Plaza has just gone through an historic restoration and the event spaces are more beautiful than ever. Our party occupies three of the most famous

rooms: The Palm Court, The Terrace Room, and the Terrace Room Foyer.

Unlike previous years, the entire party space will be open from start to finish. Drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6:00 p.m., the buffets will open at 7:00 p.m., with the skit, raffle and Employee Recognition Award being presented around 7:30 p.m.

“The skit”? *Shudder*. But otherwise, it seems nice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.