Here's who's speaking at America's college graduations this year

The spring semester for college students is slowly winding down, which means students in their senior year are getting ready to graduate.
Many US colleges have lined up impressive commencement speakers, landing leaders in business, entertainment, and politics.
We’ve compiled a list of college commencement speakers below and will continue to update this list as more speakers are officially announced:
Brooklyn College — Senator Bernie Sanders
Dartmouth College — CNN anchor Jake Tapper
Harvard University — Facebook CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts — Congressman John Lewis
Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Apple CEO Tim Cook
The University of Notre Dame — Vice President Mike Pence
University of Pennsylvania — Senator Cory Booker
Skidmore College — Media personality Oprah
University of Southern California — Actor Will Farrell
Virginia Tech — Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg
Wellesley College — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.