Here's who's speaking at America's college graduations this year

The spring semester for college students is slowly winding down, which means students in their senior year are getting ready to graduate.

Many US colleges have lined up impressive commencement speakers, landing leaders in business, entertainment, and politics.

We’ve compiled a list of college commencement speakers below and will continue to update this list as more speakers are officially announced:

Brooklyn College — Senator Bernie Sanders

Dartmouth College — CNN anchor Jake Tapper

Harvard University — Facebook CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts — Congressman John Lewis

Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Apple CEO Tim Cook

The University of Notre Dame — Vice President Mike Pence

University of Pennsylvania — Senator Cory Booker

Skidmore College — Media personality Oprah

University of Southern California — Actor Will Farrell

Virginia Tech — Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg

Wellesley College — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

