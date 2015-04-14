Here's who's speaking at America's college graduations this year

The spring semester for college students is slowly winding down, which means students in their senior year are getting ready to graduate.

Many colleges around the US have lined up impressive commencement speakers, landing industry leaders in business, entertainment, and politics.

We’ve compiled the list of college commencement speakers below and will continue to update this list as more speakers are officially announced:

Dillard University — Actor Denzel Washington

Emory University — Author Salman Rushdie

George Washington University — Apple CEO Tim Cook

University of Georgia — “Good Morning America” Anchor Amy Robach

Georgia Institute of Technology — US Secretary of Education Arne Duncan

Harvard University — Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick

University of Houston — Actor Matthew McConaughey

Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Chief Technology Officer of the US Megan Smith

University of North Carolina — Founding CEO of Hulu Jason Kilar

Northwestern University — President and CEO of IBM Virginia Rometty

University of Oklahoma — Founder and Chairwoman of Teach for America Wendy Kopp

University of Pennsylvania — Pulitzer Prize-winning author and US ambassador to the UN Samantha Power

Pepperdine University — Actor Anthony Hopkins

Princeton University — Director, screenwriter, and producer Christopher Nolan

Southern Methodist University — Former President of the US George W. Bush

Stanford — NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel

Tufts University — Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Tulane — Actor and Comedian Maya Rudolph

University of Virginia — Actor Ed Helms

Wake Forest University — Comedian Stephen Colbert

College of William & Mary — Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

University of Wisconsin — Journalist and author Katie Couric

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.