Here's who's speaking at America's college graduations this year

The spring semester for college students is slowly winding down, which means students in their senior year are getting ready to graduate.
Many colleges around the US have lined up impressive commencement speakers, landing industry leaders in business, entertainment, and politics.
We’ve compiled the list of college commencement speakers below and will continue to update this list as more speakers are officially announced:
Dillard University — Actor Denzel Washington
Emory University — Author Salman Rushdie
George Washington University — Apple CEO Tim Cook
University of Georgia — “Good Morning America” Anchor Amy Robach
Georgia Institute of Technology — US Secretary of Education Arne Duncan
Harvard University — Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick
University of Houston — Actor Matthew McConaughey
Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Chief Technology Officer of the US Megan Smith
University of North Carolina — Founding CEO of Hulu Jason Kilar
Northwestern University — President and CEO of IBM Virginia Rometty
University of Oklahoma — Founder and Chairwoman of Teach for America Wendy Kopp
University of Pennsylvania — Pulitzer Prize-winning author and US ambassador to the UN Samantha Power
Pepperdine University — Actor Anthony Hopkins
Princeton University — Director, screenwriter, and producer Christopher Nolan
Southern Methodist University — Former President of the US George W. Bush
Stanford — NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel
Tufts University — Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright
Tulane — Actor and Comedian Maya Rudolph
University of Virginia — Actor Ed Helms
Wake Forest University — Comedian Stephen Colbert
College of William & Mary — Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice
University of Wisconsin — Journalist and author Katie Couric
