The Bloomberg Era Is Over — Here's Everything You Need To Know To Follow The Race For NYC Mayor

Who owns New York?

Photo: jaynemoo via www.flickr.com creative commons

After three terms starting in 2001, Michael Bloomberg is leaving his post as Mayor of New York City. He gave his last State of the City address at the Barclays centre in Brooklyn yesterday at noon.All of this means an epic race to Gracie Mansion (the Mayor’s residence on the Upper East Side that Bloomberg never lived in). Most of the politicians that have thrown their hats in the ring have been waiting patiently for this moment for years.



The general election will be held on the first Tuesday of November, with primaries over the summer as late as August.

Here’s who’s going to play:

Speaker of the City Council, Christine Quinn (Democrat)

Former City Controller, Bill Thompson (Democrat)

NYC Public Advocate, Bill de Blasio (Democrat)

City Controller, John Liu (Democrat)

Billionaire grocery store magnate, John Catsimatedes (Republican)

Former MTA head, Joe Lhota (Republican)

Former Bronx Borough President, Adolfo Carrion Jr. (no affiliation)

Don’t think for a moment, by the way, that just because NYC is a liberal town a Republican candidate can’t win this — that’s how Bloomberg and Giuliani both won their seats.

That’s what makes this race so fascinating (aside from the fact that these candidates are fighting to lead the capital of world, of course).

Some of New York’s deepest pockets have already chosen sides, the king makers are shining up their crowns, the candidates are staffing up, and at this point it’s anyone’s game.

