Here's the actor who's playing Superman in the next season of 'Supergirl'

There will be a new man donning the Superman cape in the fall TV season.

After much anticipation, The CW’s “Supergirl” has chosen “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Hochuli to play its Man of Steel and cousin to the show’s titular character, aka Kara Danvers.

Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg made the announcement on Thursday, TheWrap reported:

“[Executive producer Greg Berlanti] and I have wanted to work with Tyler for ages, so this worked out perfectly because Tyler is Superman. We are so thrilled and humbled to add another amazing actor to the legacy of this iconic character.”

Up until now, the series has only showed Superman in shadow.

Hoechlin is very well known to MTV’s “Teen Wolf” fans. He was a regular on the show for four seasons from 2011 to 2014. He played Derek, an older wolf to Tyler Posey’s titular character. For the most part, he was a confidante and mentor to the younger characters on the show. He also starred on “7th Heaven” as Martin Brewer for five seasons.

He was also in the film “Road to Perdition” and will be in the two upcoming “Fifty Shades of Grey” sequels.

“Supergirl” will return in the fall to The CW.

