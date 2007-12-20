Who's Making Your Web Video? Rich Teenage Boys.

Make of this what you will: One out of every five teenage boys says they’re uploading video to YouTube and the like, according to a new Pew Internet study. And the wealthier that kids are, the more likely they are to foist their creations on the world. Via Mediapost:

Of particular note for marketers, many teens who create and share content live in affluent households. 30-eight per cent of those teens live in a household with an income above $75,000, compared to 21% in households earning $30,000-$49,999 and 19% in households earning $50,000-$74,999. Just 13% of teens living in homes with incomes below $30,000 were creating and sharing content online by late last year.

