Porn, Independent Films Need Not Apply For CA's Tax Credits

We’re not too gung-ho on California’s finally-passed TV and film production incentives, largely because they don’t even start until 2011, making them not as much of an incentive for New York-based TV shows and films who recently lost their local tax credits as one might have thought.



But now it seems that many entities that could make use of California’s credits will be shut out by bizarre restrictions on who qualifies for the incentives, including the following:

An independent film being made by a publicly traded company or a studio that’s more than 25 per cent owned by a publicly traded company. So, any movies being made by Lionsgate, Overture (its parent Liberty Media is publicly traded), IFC Films (because it’s owned by Cablevision’s Rainbow Media) or any of the major-studio specialty divisions.

Writers, directors, music directors, music composers, music supervisors, producers or actors, except very low-level background actors with no lines.

Commercials, music videos, half-hour episodic television shows, awards shows, documentaries, daytime dramas and pornography.

Where do we sign up?

