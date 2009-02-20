Who's Jimmy Fallon Following On Twitter?

Jimmy Fallon takes over NBC’s “Late Night” this March.



To promote the show, Jimmy’s been using Twitter, the microblogging service.

There, he’s followed by about 95,000 people.

He follows 59. Who are these lucky few? Mostly PR people, comedians and bloggers:

MRLiepis / Marc Liepis — Late Night publicity

wtkrebsii

MiltonLee6 / Milton Lee

80miles / A.D. Miles

nancypop / Nancy Pop

blouseybrown

ngaulin / Nick Gaulin — Attack of the Show!



nickthune / Nick Thune — comedian



fruhlinger / Joshua Fruhlinger — Engadget editorial director



joshuatopolsky / Joshua Topolsky — Engadget boss



mediaeater / Mark Ghuneim — Chief Executive Officer / Founder at Wiredset

kodakCB / Kodak Chief Blogger

SavvyAuntie / Melanie Notkin — SavvyAuntie.com



deanhunt08 / Dean Hunt — PR guy



oliviamunn / Oliva Munn — Attack of the Show!



palm_inc

funnyordie / Funny or Die

Alicia_at_Honda

rgillettpr

nerdist / Chris Hardwick — comedian



jakefogelnest / Jake Fogelnest — Radio show host



biz / Biz Stone — Twitter CEO



ylnt / You Look Nice Today — funny podcast



kentnichols / Kent — Ask A Ninja creator



scottsimpson / Scott Simpson — You Look Nice Today co-host



stevewoolf / Steve Woolf — Co-creator of EPIC FU

Zadi / Zadi Diaz — Executive Producer at EPIC FU

ryanblock / Ryan Block — gadget blogger



fredwilson / Fred Wilson — Twitter investor



lancearmstrong / Lance Armstrong — bicylclist



jkottke / Jason Kottke — blogger



xenijardin / Xeni Jardin — Boing Boing blogger



JohnCleese

zefrank — Actor, writer



hodgman — Comedian



garyvee / Gary Vaynerchuk — Wine Library TV



Veronica / Veronica Belmont — Tekzilla cohost



juvonen

THE_REAL_SHAQ / Shaquille O’Neal – Phoenix Suns



hotdogsladies / Merlin Mann – You Look Nice Today co-host



kpereira / Kevin Pereira – Attack of the Show!



LeoLaporte / Leo Laporte — “This Week In Tech” host



alexalbrecht / Diggnation cohost



kevinrose / Kevin Rose — Digg founder



brotherquestion / aSCRIBEcalled?uest

stevegarfield / Steve Garfield — blogger



reedkavner / Reed Kavner — Associate Marketing Manager at VoloMedia

theapiary

unclegrambo / Mark Graham — Entertainment writer



ousooner44 / Stephanie

fimoculous / Rex Sorgatz — Fimoculous.com



ironicsans / David Friedman

qoolquest / Questo of The Roots

gavinpurcell / Gavin Purcell — Late Show co-producer



ajamison / Aaron Jamison — Student at Brown College

PerezRevenge / PerezRevenge – Liz

Ryan_Shelton / Ryan Shelton — An Australian comedian, actor, radio presenter, television personality, host and writer

erinlarkin

RobinDeCato / Robin DeCato — Account Executive at Converseon

