Who's Jimmy Fallon Following On Twitter?

Nicholas Carlson
Jimmy Fallon takes over NBC’s “Late Night” this March.

To promote the show, Jimmy’s been using Twitter, the microblogging service.

There, he’s followed by about 95,000 people.

He follows 59. Who are these lucky few? Mostly PR people, comedians and bloggers:

Marc Liepis

MRLiepis / Marc Liepis — Late Night publicity

wtkrebsii

Milton Lee

MiltonLee6 / Milton Lee

A.D. Miles

80miles / A.D. Miles

Nancy Pop

nancypop / Nancy Pop

blouseybrown

Nick Gaulin

ngaulin / Nick Gaulin — Attack of the Show!

Nick Thune

nickthune / Nick Thune — comedian

Joshua Fruhlinger

fruhlinger / Joshua Fruhlinger — Engadget editorial director

Joshua Topolsky

joshuatopolsky / Joshua Topolsky — Engadget boss

Mark Ghuneim

mediaeater / Mark Ghuneim — Chief Executive Officer / Founder at Wiredset

Kodak Chief Blogger

kodakCB / Kodak Chief Blogger

Melanie Notkin

SavvyAuntie / Melanie Notkin — SavvyAuntie.com

Dean Hunt

deanhunt08 / Dean Hunt — PR guy

oliviamunn

oliviamunn  / Oliva Munn — Attack of the Show!

Funny or Die

funnyordie / Funny or Die

Chris Hardwick

nerdist / Chris Hardwick — comedian

Jake Fogelnest

jakefogelnest / Jake Fogelnest — Radio show host

Biz Stone

biz / Biz Stone — Twitter CEO

You Look Nice Today

ylnt / You Look Nice Today — funny podcast

Kent

kentnichols / Kent — Ask A Ninja creator

Scott Simpson

scottsimpson / Scott Simpson — You Look Nice Today co-host

Steve Woolf

stevewoolf / Steve Woolf — Co-creator of EPIC FU

Zadi Diaz

Zadi / Zadi Diaz — Executive Producer at EPIC FU

Ryan Block

ryanblock / Ryan Block — gadget blogger

Fred Wilson

fredwilson / Fred Wilson — Twitter investor

Lance Armstrong

lancearmstrong / Lance Armstrong — bicylclist

Jason Kottke

jkottke / Jason Kottke — blogger

Xeni Jardin

xenijardin / Xeni Jardin — Boing Boing blogger

JohnCleese

zefrank

zefrank — Actor, writer

hodgman

hodgman  — Comedian

Gary Vaynerchuk

garyvee / Gary Vaynerchuk — Wine Library TV

Veronica Belmont

Veronica / Veronica Belmont — Tekzilla cohost

juvonen

THE_REAL_SHAQ / Shaquille O’Neal – Phoenix Suns

hotdogsladies / Merlin Mann – You Look Nice Today co-host

kpereira

kpereira / Kevin Pereira – Attack of the Show!

Leo Laporte

LeoLaporte / Leo Laporte — “This Week In Tech” host

alexalbrecht

alexalbrecht / Diggnation cohost

Kevin Rose

kevinrose / Kevin Rose — Digg founder

aSCRIBEcalled?uest

brotherquestion / aSCRIBEcalled?uest

Steve Garfield

stevegarfield / Steve Garfield — blogger

Reed Kavner

reedkavner / Reed Kavner — Associate Marketing Manager at VoloMedia

theapiary

Mark Graham

unclegrambo / Mark Graham — Entertainment writer

Stephanie

ousooner44 / Stephanie

Rex Sorgatz

fimoculous / Rex Sorgatz — Fimoculous.com

David Friedman

ironicsans / David Friedman

Questo of The Roots

qoolquest / Questo of The Roots

Gavin Purcell

gavinpurcell / Gavin Purcell — Late Show co-producer

Aaron Jamison

ajamison / Aaron Jamison — Student at Brown College

PerezRevenge / PerezRevenge – Liz

Ryan Shelton

Ryan_Shelton / Ryan Shelton — An Australian comedian, actor, radio presenter, television personality, host and writer

erinlarkin

Robin DeCato

RobinDeCato / Robin DeCato — Account Executive at Converseon

