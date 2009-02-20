Who's Jimmy Fallon Following On Twitter?

Jimmy Fallon takes over NBC’s “Late Night” this March.
To promote the show, Jimmy’s been using Twitter, the microblogging service.
There, he’s followed by about 95,000 people.
He follows 59. Who are these lucky few? Mostly PR people, comedians and bloggers:
MRLiepis / Marc Liepis — Late Night publicity
MiltonLee6 / Milton Lee
80miles / A.D. Miles
nancypop / Nancy Pop
ngaulin / Nick Gaulin — Attack of the Show!
nickthune / Nick Thune — comedian
fruhlinger / Joshua Fruhlinger — Engadget editorial director
joshuatopolsky / Joshua Topolsky — Engadget boss
mediaeater / Mark Ghuneim — Chief Executive Officer / Founder at Wiredset
kodakCB / Kodak Chief Blogger
SavvyAuntie / Melanie Notkin — SavvyAuntie.com
deanhunt08 / Dean Hunt — PR guy
oliviamunn / Oliva Munn — Attack of the Show!
funnyordie / Funny or Die
nerdist / Chris Hardwick — comedian
jakefogelnest / Jake Fogelnest — Radio show host
biz / Biz Stone — Twitter CEO
ylnt / You Look Nice Today — funny podcast
kentnichols / Kent — Ask A Ninja creator
scottsimpson / Scott Simpson — You Look Nice Today co-host
stevewoolf / Steve Woolf — Co-creator of EPIC FU
Zadi / Zadi Diaz — Executive Producer at EPIC FU
ryanblock / Ryan Block — gadget blogger
fredwilson / Fred Wilson — Twitter investor
lancearmstrong / Lance Armstrong — bicylclist
jkottke / Jason Kottke — blogger
xenijardin / Xeni Jardin — Boing Boing blogger
zefrank — Actor, writer
hodgman — Comedian
garyvee / Gary Vaynerchuk — Wine Library TV
Veronica / Veronica Belmont — Tekzilla cohost
THE_REAL_SHAQ / Shaquille O’Neal – Phoenix Suns
hotdogsladies / Merlin Mann – You Look Nice Today co-host
kpereira / Kevin Pereira – Attack of the Show!
LeoLaporte / Leo Laporte — “This Week In Tech” host
alexalbrecht / Diggnation cohost
kevinrose / Kevin Rose — Digg founder
brotherquestion / aSCRIBEcalled?uest
stevegarfield / Steve Garfield — blogger
reedkavner / Reed Kavner — Associate Marketing Manager at VoloMedia
unclegrambo / Mark Graham — Entertainment writer
ousooner44 / Stephanie
fimoculous / Rex Sorgatz — Fimoculous.com
ironicsans / David Friedman
qoolquest / Questo of The Roots
gavinpurcell / Gavin Purcell — Late Show co-producer
ajamison / Aaron Jamison — Student at Brown College
PerezRevenge / PerezRevenge – Liz
Ryan_Shelton / Ryan Shelton — An Australian comedian, actor, radio presenter, television personality, host and writer
RobinDeCato / Robin DeCato — Account Executive at Converseon
