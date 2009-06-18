Who's Investing In Twitter Startups?

Nicholas Carlson

There are at least a couple hundred small startups building apps and services for Twitter, but so far, only 11 have taken funding from angel investors and venture capital firms. It’s totaled about $23.27 million, startups-watcher ChubbyBrain reports.

Here’s how it breaks down:

