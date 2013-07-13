Meet The Mystery Cast Of 'Pacific Rim'

You probably know “Pacific Rim” is about giant-sized monsters and robots battling over Earth.
But do you know who’s in the film?
This is a serious question.
While the many trailers we’ve seen tell us the movie is about robots and monsters going head to head, they fail to introduce actors and their roles in the Guillermo del Toro flick.
Sure you may have caught snippets of Idris Elba and Charlie Hunnam, but do you know who they are and what they’re from?
The film is out today in theatres and is already doing well in theatres, earning $3.6 million in Thursday night sales, now see who’s in the film.
Rinko Kikuchi appeared in 2006's 'Babel.' She'll also be in Keanu Reeves' return to theatres this December in '47 Ronin.'
He'll reprise his role of Heimdall in the sequel out this fall. Elba was also in last summer's 'Prometheus.'
Rob Kazinsky is appearing as a villain on HBO's 'True Blood' right now. Last year, he was in George Lucas' 'Red Tails.'
Day was hilarious in 2011 comedy hit 'Horrible Bosses.' He's originally from 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.'
You may not have spotted Ron Perlman in the trailers either. He plays a black market lord who makes a fortune off selling monster organs.
Perlman's also from 'Sons of Anarchy.' He also starred in del Toro's 'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army.'
