Meet The Mystery Cast Of 'Pacific Rim'

charlie hunnam rinko kikuchi pacific rimQuick! Do you know who these actors are?

You probably know “Pacific Rim” is about giant-sized monsters and robots battling over Earth.

But do you know who’s in the film?

This is a serious question.

While the many trailers we’ve seen tell us the movie is about robots and monsters going head to head, they fail to introduce actors and their roles in the Guillermo del Toro flick.

Sure you may have caught snippets of Idris Elba and Charlie Hunnam, but do you know who they are and what they’re from? 

The film is out today in theatres and is already doing well in theatres, earning $3.6 million in Thursday night sales, now see who’s in the film.

Do you recognise the actor who plays pilot Raleigh Becket?

'Sons of Anarchy' fans should. Charlie Hunnam is known for his role on the FX series.

He's slightly unrecognizable without his long locks and signature facial hair.

You probably don't recognise the Japanese actress playing Mako Mari.

Rinko Kikuchi appeared in 2006's 'Babel.' She'll also be in Keanu Reeves' return to theatres this December in '47 Ronin.'

'Pacific Rim' is Idris Elba's biggest role yet as commanding officer Stacker Pentecost.

You probably know him as the guard of Asgard in 'Thor.'

He'll reprise his role of Heimdall in the sequel out this fall. Elba was also in last summer's 'Prometheus.'

The actor who plays Jaeger pilot Chuck Hansen is currently in a popular TV series.

Rob Kazinsky is appearing as a villain on HBO's 'True Blood' right now. Last year, he was in George Lucas' 'Red Tails.'

Did you spot Charlie Day in the trailers? He plays comic relief, Dr. Newton Geiszler.

Day was hilarious in 2011 comedy hit 'Horrible Bosses.' He's originally from 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.'

This one's tougher. Burn Gorman who plays scientist Dr. Hermann Gottlieb may not look familiar.

He appeared briefly in 'The Dark Knight Rises' last year in a scene with Bane.

You can check it out here.

You may not have spotted Ron Perlman in the trailers either. He plays a black market lord who makes a fortune off selling monster organs.

Perlman's also from 'Sons of Anarchy.' He also starred in del Toro's 'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army.'

Now get more acquainted with the film.

