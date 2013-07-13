Meet The Mystery Cast Of 'Pacific Rim'

Quick! Do you know who these actors are?

You probably know “Pacific Rim” is about giant-sized monsters and robots battling over Earth.



But do you know who’s in the film?

This is a serious question.

While the many trailers we’ve seen tell us the movie is about robots and monsters going head to head, they fail to introduce actors and their roles in the Guillermo del Toro flick.

Sure you may have caught snippets of Idris Elba and Charlie Hunnam, but do you know who they are and what they’re from?

The film is out today in theatres and is already doing well in theatres, earning $3.6 million in Thursday night sales, now see who’s in the film.

