Here's how to see all the people totally ignoring your Facebook friend requests

If you’ve ever used Facebook, you know that nerve-wracking feeling while you wait for someone to accept your friend request. Turns out, there’s an easy way to see all the people who haven’t accepted your requests and are keeping you in social-media purgatory.

Here’s how to see all the people ignoring your friend requests on Facebook.

Log into Facebook and click the “Friends” icon on the upper right-hand side of the screen.

Click “See All” at the bottom of the drop-down list.

Next, click “View Sent Requests.”

That’s it. Now you have an easy-to-access list of all the people who haven’t accepted your friend requests.

H/T BuzzFeed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.