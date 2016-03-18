How to see a complete list of everyone who has ever ignored your Facebook friend request

Madison Malone Kircher

If you’ve ever used Facebook, you know that nerve-wracking feeling while you wait for someone to accept your friend request. Turns out, there’s an easy way to see all the people who haven’t accepted your requests and are keeping you in social-media purgatory.

Here’s how to see all the people ignoring your friend requests on Facebook.

Log into Facebook and click the “Friends” icon on the upper right-hand side of the screen.

Facebook how toMadison Malone Kircher

Click “See All” at the bottom of the drop-down list.

Facebook how toMadison Malone Kircher

Next, click “View Sent Requests.”

Screen Shot 2015 08 24 at 10.37.31 AMMadison Malone Kircher

That’s it. Now you have an easy-to-access list of all the people who haven’t accepted your friend requests.

Screen Shot 2015 08 24 at 10.38.35 AMMadison Malone Kircher

NOW WATCH: Meet ‘The Fat Jewish,’ Instagram’s cult phenomenon with 5.5 million followers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.