WHO'S HIRING? These 10 Tech Companies Have The Most Job Openings

Looking for a new job?
It helps to know which companies are hiring.
But more than that. It helps to know which companies have lots of openings. The more employees they need, the better your chances for getting the job you want at the salary you want.
With that in mind, we asked job search site Indeed.com to sift through its massive database of job openings to tell us which tech companies are in hyper-hiring mode, with thousands of openings.
Company: Oracle
No. of jobs open: 3,868
What it's hiring: Oracle is ramping up its workforce to push into new areas, namely cloud computing and data centre hardware.
Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5)
Oracle is known as an employer that treats its employees well, but demands a lot from them.
'Oracle is a wonderful place to work. As long as you are flexible and open to a fast paced changing environment, you can make it work. Networking is key. Your job can change with the budget cycle. The one team approach to work is very helpful. As long as you are connected, there is always a growth opportunity,' says a former employee who was a Financial Analyst
Company: Dell
No of jobs open: 3,382
Why it's hiring: Dell is trying to convert itself from a PC manufacturer into a full-service, enterprise IT shop competing with the likes of IBM and HP. It's hiring everything from consultants to storage experts to make that happen.
Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5)
Dell is going through some turmoil as founder Michael Dell tries take the company private.
'Great training and support. Management supports a solid work/life balance. Quotas can be tough, but manageable. Lots of relationship building required,' says a former Inside Account Manager.
Company: Amazon
No of jobs open: 2,911 (this excludes hourly warehouse workers)
Why it's hiring: Amazon is a huge, diverse company, between online retail, manufacturing Kindle devices and being the biggest cloud computing service around. It hires everything from buyers to data scientists.
Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5)
Amazon is always working on something innovative.
'I worked hard every day and was a part of a project that is making history in the security world. I worked hard right alongside other hard workers and the ones who weren't of the same calibre found themselves working elsewhere!' says a former IT Project Manager.
Company: Microsoft
No of jobs open: 2,911
Why it's hiring: Microsoft is undergoing a major transformation now, everything from its Windows operating system to its program developer tools and it needs new talent to help it along. Microsoft is also pushing into cloud computing.
Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5)
Microsoft is known for its perk-filled culture and an infamous 'stack rank' review system.
'The pace is fast and highly demanding, though exciting and motivating at the same time. Great organisation to join if you like to tackle big challenges. ... Work life balance tend to be an issue for many employees, though the company offers perks that help balance that out somewhat. It's also a place where you will either fit or not fit into the culture,' says a former senior business manager.
Company: Lockheed Martin
No of jobs open: 2,629
Why it's hiring: Lockheed Martin is best known for building aeroplanes and tanks, but it's also an IT company. It sells computer security tech and cloud computing to governments and big enterprises.
Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5)
Lockheed Martin offers a super cool work environment filled with high-end security tech.
'I've met a lot of very smart, diverse and interesting people while working at Lockheed. You get a very diverse group of individuals from the hardcore software developers to the program office,' says a current lead software engineer.
Company: IBM
No of jobs open: 2,604
Why it's hiring: IBM isn't just one of the world's biggest tech companies, it's also one of the oldest, founded in 1896. Its workforce is facing a big transition as older Baby Boomers start to retire. It, too, is pushing into new areas like cloud computing, big data, smart grids.
Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5)
IBM is known as one of the most stable places to work, but it can be demanding.
'A typical day at work - lot of work. What you learned - a lot of learning from technology and design perspective. Management - not very well managed ... The hardest part of the job - to impress someone. The most enjoyable part of the job - technical challenges,' says a current team lead employee.
Company: SAIC
No of jobs open: 2,462
Why it's hiring: SAIC is also better known as a defence contractor than an IT firm. But it's both. It's involved in all the latest tech areas like cloud computing, security, healthcare tech and smart grids.
Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5)
Many employees say that SAIC has a great corporate culture.
'I enjoyed SAIC because I felt I was a part of something big. The people treat you like their own. The culture and values instilled are top notch,' says a former imagery analyst/geospatial analyst.
Company: ADP
No of jobs open: 2,285
Why it's hiring: ADP is best known for its outsourced payroll service but the company actually offers a lot of other outsourced tech functions, too, known as business process outsourcing (BPO). It was a software-as-a-service company before most folks had ever heard of the cloud.
Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5)
A lot of employees say that ADP has a bureaucratic culture but that it's a good place to learn new things.
'It is a good, strong company that allows its employees to learn many areas of the BPO industry. The hours are set and the technology is very strong. The biggest drawback is the amount of people in middle management who are in constant power struggles, which causes a reactive environment instead of a proactive one,' says a current benefits administrator.
Company: Hewlett Packard
No of jobs open: 2,233
Why it's hiring: HP is going through a lot of upheaval right now including a massive, multi-year, 29,000-employee layoff. But it's also hiring, particularly in new areas like software-defined networking, analytics, cloud computing, computer security.
Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5)
HP is an iconic Silicon Valley company with strong roots in engineering.
'The engineers here are fantastic, friendly, and the best part of working at HP. The down side is the days are long, employee recognition is not very common, and the corporate management doesn't seem to be very stable or forward thinking,' says a current systems engineer.
Company: Northrop Grumman
No of jobs open: 1,709
Why it's hiring: Like the other defence contractors on this list, Northrop Grumman doesn't just make jets and drones, it also sells a ton of tech to the government and large businesses. Plus it does a lot of R&D in areas like computer security, biotech and networking.
Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5)
Northrop is a huge conglomerate of a company with good benefits, such as tuition reimbursement.
'I came in as an entry level software engineer and I have learned almost everything there is to know about my career. The people there are good and hard working people. The company is very diverse,' says a current software engineer.
