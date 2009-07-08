Who's Hiring: Hexagon Securities

Brian James, the managing partner at Hexagon Securities, talks to CNBC about why his credit boutique has been prospering during the crisis. The big guys are too financed on their own asset and capital problems, he tells Erin Burnet. Smaller firms can be more focused on client needs. His firm is growing and hiring, he says.



Here’s the video from this morning’s Squawk on the Street.





