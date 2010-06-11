Here's Who's Going To Win The World Cup

The World Cup starts today in South Africa, and the first match is between South Africa and Mexico (hint, neither of those teams are going to win it).



JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs have put together epic quant model presentations on who they think will win the tournament.

We’ve done a little more basic analysis, noting the teams with the greatest depth, and those which have been impacted by injuries in the buildup to the tournament.

Also included are the odds from English bookmaker Ladbrokes.

Whether it is quant models or squad analysis you prefer, check out our extensive preview of all 32 World Cup teams and who we’ve picked to win.

And feel free to make your predictions in the comments!

