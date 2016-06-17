The 11 'Game of Thrones' characters most likely to die next, ranked

“Game of Thrones” has a reputation for startling penultimate episodes. With season’s six’s ninth episode, “Battle of the Bastards,” approaching this weekend, all signs point toward a few bloody goodbyes.
Who will fall in the war between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Ramsay Bolton’s (Iwan Rheon) battle for the North? With trial by combat banned, will Cersei (Lena Headey) be sentenced to death by the Faith Militant, or does she have something else in mind? And who will be lost in the siege on Mereen?
The betting site BoyleSports has assigned the odds of dying for several fan-favourite “Thrones” characters.
Here are the 11 characters BoyleSports ranked most likely to kick the bucket on this weekend’s episode:
Reunited with his sister, odds are looking good for Theon.
With Dany's last-minute arrival to Mereen, Tyrion looks safe for now.
The odds are in Jaime Lannister's favour after seizing Riverrun.
Jon Snow is riding into the Battle of the Bastards as the favourite.
Bronn would seem in the clear now that Riverrun has fallen to the Lannisters, but things can change quickly in Westeros.
Is Margaery playing a dangerous game with the Faith Militant?
Staying in the shadows since bringing Jon Snow back from death, Melisandre might be primed to give up the necklace and die a natural death. That would certainly wrap up the shocking opening of the season.
What can befall a king who double-crosses his own mother? A lot.
Will she ultimately give her life to the Starks in the Battle of the Bastards?
Will her trial end in death? That's certainly where it seems headed, though Cersei has been an ace at surviving so far.
