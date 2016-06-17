The 11 'Game of Thrones' characters most likely to die next, ranked

Helen Sloan/HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow

“Game of Thrones” has a reputation for startling penultimate episodes. With season’s six’s ninth episode, “Battle of the Bastards,” approaching this weekend, all signs point toward a few bloody goodbyes.

Who will fall in the war between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Ramsay Bolton’s (Iwan Rheon) battle for the North? With trial by combat banned, will Cersei (Lena Headey) be sentenced to death by the Faith Militant, or does she have something else in mind? And who will be lost in the siege on Mereen?

The betting site BoyleSports has assigned the odds of dying for several fan-favourite “Thrones” characters.

Here are the 11 characters BoyleSports ranked most likely to kick the bucket on this weekend’s episode:

11. Theon Greyjoy (16/1) HBO Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy. Reunited with his sister, odds are looking good for Theon. 10. Tyrion Lannister (16/1) HBO Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. With Dany's last-minute arrival to Mereen, Tyrion looks safe for now. 9. Jaime Lannister (10/1) Macall B. Polay/HBO Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jamie Lannister. The odds are in Jaime Lannister's favour after seizing Riverrun. 8. Jon Snow (9/1) HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Jon Snow is riding into the Battle of the Bastards as the favourite. 7. Bronn (9/1) HBO Jerome Flynn as Bronn. Bronn would seem in the clear now that Riverrun has fallen to the Lannisters, but things can change quickly in Westeros. 6. Margaery Tyrell (8/1) Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell. Is Margaery playing a dangerous game with the Faith Militant? 5. Melisandre (11/2) HBO Carice Van Houten as Melisandre. Staying in the shadows since bringing Jon Snow back from death, Melisandre might be primed to give up the necklace and die a natural death. That would certainly wrap up the shocking opening of the season. 4. Tommen Baratheon (9/2) HBO Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen. What can befall a king who double-crosses his own mother? A lot. 3. Brienne of Tarth (9/2) Helen Sloan/HBO Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth. Will she ultimately give her life to the Starks in the Battle of the Bastards? 2. Cersei Lannister (11/4) Helen Sloan/HBO Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. Will her trial end in death? That's certainly where it seems headed, though Cersei has been an ace at surviving so far. 1. Ramsay Bolton (1/3) HBO Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton. Will he feel the cold steel of Jon Snow's blade during the Battle of the Bastards? Given the immense fan hatred for the sadistic character, it would certainly be applauded. NOW WATCH THIS:

