Who's Going To CES? NBC's "Nightly News" To Broadcast From Floor

From Iowa to Las Vegas: NBC’s Brian Williams will anchor “Nightly News” from the floor of the Consumer Electronics Show Monday to draw attention to the redesigned msnbc.com, CNET reports. Part of that revamp, we’re told, includes a new media player that integrates interactive advertising into video content.

