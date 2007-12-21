Who's Going to CES?

We’re not going to CES this year, and we’re more than a little relieved — every time we do go we fret that we’re going to be laid low by the mysterious illness that seems to fell one-third of of all attendees. Jupiter analyst Michael Gartenberg is also staying put, and says “many others” are staying home, too.

But! We know that many of you are going, because it’s CES, so many of you have to go, and many of you actually want to go. So two requests:

• If you are going, we’d love to hear about your experiences, which we’ll post on the site. Drop us a line at [email protected] so we can make arrangements.

• We’ve heard from several Silicon Alley denizens who’d like to meet up when they’re in Vegas. If anyone wants to actually organise such an event, let us know via tips, or in comments below. We’ll post whatever details we get between now and CES week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.