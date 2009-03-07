Who's Going To Buy The New Republic?

Imagine someone came to you with an offer to buy a property with a long and storied history. Owning it will bring you prestige and influence. Because it is yours, people in power will know who you are and you will have influence in Washington. The purchase price is negotiable, but you should know that the investment isn’t going to bring you a profit. In fact, owning this property will probably cost you seven figures a year.



We’re not talking about a foreclosed mansion—the property in question is the New Republic, which remains one of the most important political magazines in America. And because the Canadian company that owns it appears to be sliding toward bankruptcy, it may be about to be sold, for the third time this decade.

Continue reading at the Daily Beast>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.