Who's Going To Buy Hulu?

The first round of bids for Hulu are expected towards the end of this week.



Analysts expect the price to fall somewhere between $1.5 and $2 billion, but no one knows what the eventual sale will include.

Some or all of the four-part ownership group – Walt Disney Co., News Corp, NBCUniversal, and Providence Equity Partners – could keep their stakes. The rights deals could be constructed in such a way that the new owner would pay more upfront or less now and more in the future.

It’s a flexible potential deal, with a revolving cast of potential suitors.

The biggest names in a variety of industries have all been mentioned, ranging from Apple and Google to AT&T and Verizon.

So who’s going to walk away the winner?

