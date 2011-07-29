Here's Who's Freaked Out By Spain And Italy Today

Simone Foxman
Banks have the most to lose if the PIIGS (Greece, Italy, etc.) go belly up.And considering that Italy’s taking a beating today, this possibility is becoming increasingly more likely. Bloomberg is even suggesting that Italy might soon be forced to accept a new ECB bailout — if the ECB can afford it.

If it can’t, we could have a total European meltdown on our hands.

So with this in mind, we analysed the largest European banks by assets and compared their market cap, common equity, and total exposure to PIIGS debt (thank you for the bank statistics, EBA!). Then we calculated exposure to PIIGS debt (sovereign and private) as a percentage of the banks’ common equity. (Notice that HSBC, ING, and even Societe Generale are all absent from this list.)

The worst 20 cutoff for our test ended up being exposure equal to about 175% of common equity, but it really gets out of control once you get to the PIIGS banks (#1-9).

Hello, contagion!

#20 - Royal Bank of Scotland Group (UK)

PIIGS Exposure: $146.42 billion

Market Cap: $60.96 billion

Common Equity: $83.58 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 175%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#19 - Landesbank Berlin (Germany)

PIIGS Exposure: $13.11 billion

Market Cap: $5.60 billion

Common Equity: $7.31 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 179%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#18 - Barclays (UK)

PIIGS Exposure: $123.51 billion

Market Cap: $43.91 billion

Common Equity: $65.510 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 189%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#17 - Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (Germany)

PIIGS Exposure: $32.05 billion

Market Cap: $11.27 billion

Common Equity: $13.94 billion

Exposure as % of Common Debt: 230%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Google Finance (market cap)

#16 - DZ Bank (Germany)

PIIGS Exposure: $24.69 billion

Common Equity: $10.34 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 239%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Google Finance (market cap)

#15 - KBC Bank (Belgium)

PIIGS Exposure: $39.70 billion

Market Cap: $9.05 billion

Common Equity: $16.09 billion

Exposure as % of Equity: 247%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and NYSE Euronext (market cap)

#14 - Credit Agricole (France)

PIIGS Exposure: $192.06 billion

Market Cap: $29.97 billion

Common Equity: $65.50 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 293%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#13 - Deutsche Bank (Germany)

PIIGS Exposure: $140.61 billion

Market Cap: $49.73 billion

Common Equity: $43.02 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 327%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#12 - BNP Paribas (France)

PIIGS Exposure: $280.96 billion

Market Cap: $79.91 billion

Common Equity: $78.43 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 358%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#11 - Commerzbank (Germany)

PIIGS Exposure: $67.38 billion

Market Cap: $18.45 billion

Common Equity: $14.60 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 462%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#10 - Dexia (Belgium)

PIIGS Exposure: $132.95 billion

Market Cap: $5.229 billion

Common Equity: $10.34 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 552%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)


#9 - Banco Santander (Spain)

PIIGS Exposure: $567.20 billion

Market Cap: $92.08 billion

Common Equity: $59.51 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 953%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#8 - Unicredit (Italy)

PIIGS Exposure: $541.54 billion

Market Cap: $34.41 billion

Common Equity: $50.59 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,070%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#7 - Bank of Ireland (Ireland)

PIIGS Exposure: $102.43 billion

Market Cap: $1.39 billion

Common Equity: $7.40 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,385%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#6 - BBVA (Spain)

PIIGS Exposure: $552.90 billion

Market Cap: $52.80 billion

Common Equity: $35.39 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,566%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#5 - EFG Eurobank Ergasias (Greece)

PIIGS Exposure: $76.01 billion

Market Cap: $2.07 billion

Common Equity: $4.74 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,601%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#4 - Intesa Sanpaolo Group (Italy)

PIIGS Exposure: $607.03 billion

Market Cap: $51.06 billion

Common Equity: $37.07 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,638%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#3 - Banco Popular Español (Spain)

PIIGS

Exposure: $182.94 billion

Market Cap: $6.91 billion

Common Equity: $9.49 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,927%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#2 - Banca MPS (Italy)

PIIGS Exposure: $290.98 billion

Market Cap: $7.96 billion

Common Equity: $6.24 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 4,666%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

#1 - Allied Irish Banks (Ireland)

PIIGS Exposure: $129.02 billion

Market Cap: $2.00 billion

Common Equity: $0.387 billion

Exposure as % of Common Equity: 33,352%

Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)

